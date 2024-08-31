Brewers Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Star This Winter To Add Needed Pitching
The Milwaukee Brewers have overachieved in 2024 and could end up making some noise this fall.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season without high expectations after trading Corbin Burnes away and losing manager Craig Counsell to the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs. Despite lower expectations, the Brewers have shined and are in first place in the division with an impressive 79-56 record.
The Brewers have a chance to do some damage this fall and they certainly could be good again next year. Milwaukee likely will be on the lookout for some pitching this fall and there will be options available. One player who will be available and will land a multi-year deal is former New York Yankees and current New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino, according to CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"Luis Severino, (right-handed pitcher), Mets," Anderson said. "Severino has rebounded from a disastrous showing last year by becoming a different pitcher than the one he was earlier in his career. He's fastball-sinker-sweeper now, not fastball-slider-change, and he's traded in strikeouts for more controlled contact. It's worked for him so far, suggesting some team will pony up with a multi-year deal."
Severino could be a perfect target for the Brewers. He has a 3.96 ERA in 26 starts this season and likely won't break the bank this winter, despite looking for a multi-year deal. Burnes will be the best pitcher available but he will be exceptionally expensive. There will be others available like Blake Snell who also will be very expensive as well. Severino could help without destroying the payroll.
