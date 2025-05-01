Brewers Could Acquire MVP-Level Slugger To Gain Crucial Edge Over Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers are still one piece away from being a serious threat to the Chicago Cubs in the division.
The Brewers might be reigning back-to-back National League Central champs, but the new-look Cubs are a force to be reckoned with, and Milwaukee doesn’t currently have the slug to keep up.
Entering Thursday, the Brewers were No. 23 in Major League Baseball in team slugging percentage at .370, a whopping 20 spots behind the Cubs at No. 3 (.457 team slugging percentage).
The Brew Crew needs to add a big bat.
Surprisingly, a two-time Silver Slugger from the Atlanta Braves might soon be available for the Brewers' taking.
The Braves are rarely if ever thought of as sellers, but 2025 could be a different story, according to new intel from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, who speculated on Wednesday night during MLB Tonight that Atlanta might put its biggest bat up for sale.
“(The Braves are) turning things round,” Amsinger said.
“They could have an above .500 record by the end of the weekend. But Marcell Ozuna, if they're out of it, they gotta move.”
“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”
Ozuna is slashing .283/.437/.478 with five home runs and 12 RBI so far this season. The three-time All-Star finished No. 4 in NL MVP voting last season.
Could the Brewers pull off an epic trade for Ozuna? Doing so would be the perfect move to take their lineup to the next level and strike fear in the Cubs.
More MLB: Brewers Manager Gives Interesting Insight On Rising Star: 'Wants To Be Great'