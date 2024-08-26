Brewers Could Add Cy Young Winner, Two-Time All-Star To Rotation In Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers may not have a legitimate ace this season, but the club could have one next year when a certain hurler hits free agency.
The Brewers have the top spot in the National League Central despite their starting pitching woes but by this time next year, the rotation could look entirely different. With the offseason rapidly approaching, it may be time for the front office to start thinking of potential targets and the Cleveland Guardians have a pitcher hitting free agency this winter that would be a great addition in Milwaukee.
"Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery back in April and is not expected back on the mound until next summer," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote. "He could wait to sign until he is healthy, but it's more likely that some team gives him a two-year deal at a reduced rate and takes a chance on his rehabilitation since he's a front-of-the-rotation starter when right."
Bieber had a 3.80 ERA with a 107-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .253 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP in 128 innings across 21 games last season with the Guardians.
The 29-year-old would be a perfect fit in Milwaukee and could be within the club's price range due to his 2024 campaign being derailed by Tommy John surgery.
The righty is slated to return just in time for the final push of the 2025 season and if the Brewers can stay afloat until he returns to the mound, Bieber could be a large part of next year's postseason push.
The Brewers rarely get an opportunity to sign a player of this caliber and should be all in on the upside of acquiring a frontline starter for cheap.
