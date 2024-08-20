Brewers Could Add Shockingly Available Intra-Division Rival's Hurler To Bolster Bullpen
The Milwaukee Brewers could add pitching depth for the postseason in the form of an intra-division rival's hurler recently designated for assignment.
The Brewers have been red-hot since the All-Star break despite losing former MVP Christian Yelich, and are making a strong case to be contenders in the World Series. Although the Brew Crew has a well-rounded roster, the club now has a chance to add another player for a postseason push.
"Chicago Cubs news: Reliever Héctor Neris was DFA'd and has already cleared waivers," ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Tuesday morning. "He's being released. Jack Neely, acquired from the (New York) Yankees in the Mark Leiter Jr trade, is being called up to take his place."
Neris has a 3.89 ERA with a 46-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.52 WHIP in 44 innings across 46 games this season.
Entering Tuesday, Milwaukee has the second-best bullpen with a combined 3.24 ERA. The Brewers likely won't take a chance on Neris given their talented pool of relievers. However, when a division rival allows a potentially impactful player to walk, the club should at least consider bringing him in.
The Brew Crew is also anticipating right-hander Trevor Megill to return from his rehab stint with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds any day now, and left-hander DL Hall was activated last week.
Although Milwaukee can bring in Neris for additional depth in the postseason, the move is unlikely. Neris had a 1.71 ERA last season and would have been a decent trade chip at the most-recent deadline but was instead held onto for just a few more weeks. His value is hard to define at the moment.
