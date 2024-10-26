Brewers Could Be In For Tough 2025 Season If Offseason Doesn't Go As Planned
The Milwaukee Brewers had a fantastic 2024 season, winning 93 games and cruising to their third National League Central title in the last four years. Unfortunately, they fell short in the Wild Card Series.
The Brewers were two outs away from advancing to the NLDS when the New York Mets came storming back and ultimately stole the game and the series away from them. Now, there are some questions to answer in the offseason.
One would assume that Milwaukee would be the favorites to win the NL Central again, but Eric Cole of FanSided made sure to pump the brakes on that talk and discussed how 2025 may actually be a year in which the Brewers take a step back, citing a potential payroll decrease due to Diamond Sports going bankrupt, among other things.
This could ultimately lead to the Brewers losing some key players.
"The Brewers are poised to lose one of their best players in Willy Adames to free agency. Sure, Milwaukee can slide Joey Ortiz over and will end up fielding an infield that will 'work' next season, but the likelihood that any alignment will be as good as one with Adames in it seems unlikely," Cole wrote.
"Elsewhere in the division, the Reds look like they could make a real push in 2025, the Cubs are potentially committed to at least try to win next season, and it is at least theoretically possible that the Cardinals figure out how to play baseball again."
The Brewers still have a good core in place with young stars such as Sal Frelick, Jackson Churio, Brice Turang, Blake Perkins, William Contreras, and Ortiz. But things may be different next season without Adames, and other teams may take a chance to rise in the division.
