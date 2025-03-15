Brewers Could Be Nearing Surprise Decision Before Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers have some decisions to make.
Opening Day is less than two weeks away and the Brewers are going to make some decisions about the infield configuration. Aside from Rhys Hoskins at first base, who will play the other spots? It seemed like the most likely option was going to be Joey Ortiz at shortstop and Brice Turang at second base.
While this is the case, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that things could be changing and Ortiz could be at second base and Turang at shortstop.
"As Brewers manager Pat Murphy is so fond of saying: The plot thickens," McCalvy said. "As recently as last week, it looked as if the Brewers were solving their hole at shortstop by leaving decorated second baseman Brice Turang where he was, and shifting Joey Ortiz from third base to short. Now there’s a new plan gaining traction, one in which Turang and Ortiz are on the move.
"Continuing a recent lineup trend, it was Turang manning shortstop on Friday afternoon against the Giants and Ortiz at second base, with Oliver Dunn at third. Nothing is finalized for the regular season, which the Brewers begin March 27 at Yankee Stadium. But you can see where the club is headed. 'We’ve been looking at this lately, and it kind of woke me up,' Murphy said. 'Nobody really suggested it, we just tried it, like, ‘Whoa.’ I think it even surprised the players. It feels right. And I wouldn’t have said that 10 days ago.'"
A big decision is on the way.
More MLB: Brewers Making Difficult Decision Involving 22-Year-Old