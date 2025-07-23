Brewers Could 'Get Really Spicy', Trade For Rays Lefty
The Milwaukee Brewers might surprise people at the deadline, but not in the way that you expect.
A splash trade for a star like Eugenio Suárez is what a lot of Brewers fans want to see, but Milwaukee might be wiser to prioritize bullpen reinforcements between now and July 31.
In discussing potential moves for the Brew Crew, Brewer Fanatic’s Jason Wang emphasized the bullpen and named a target that no one’s talking about.
“The bullpen … is one place where there could be real upgrades made,” Wang wrote. “The Brewers already have Trevor Megill, so it’s unlikely they’ll be willing to match the bids of other teams for high-leverage talent like Emmanuel Clase or Jhoan Duran.”
Wang is accurate on that point, which is also why the Brewers are highly unlikely to land a guy like St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley.
That shouldn’t stop Milwaukee’s general manager, Matt Arnold, from shopping for arms, however, as Wang noted.
“If anything, the organization’s M.O. is to find a funky guy with an unassuming profile but one or two knockout qualities, and shape him in their own image,” Wang continued. "If Milwaukee wanted to get really spicy, they could go for someone like the (Tampa Bay) Rays’ Mason Montgomery … his Stuff+ metrics are outstanding, with top-notch grades on his four-seam fastball and slider. He was shaky enough at the big-league level to get optioned in early July, but he could be exactly the type of project the Brewers excel at developing.”
Could Montgomery become the next hurler to improve dramatically after getting traded to the Brewers? We’ve seen that happen with Quinn Priester this season.
Still only 25, Montgomery was selected at No. 191 overall in the 2021 MLB draft by Tampa Bay. He’s 1-2 this season with a 5.74 ERA and 1.66 WHIP to go along with 41 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched for the Rays.
More MLB: Brewers Trade 'Changed The Course Of History,' Pro Baller Says