Brewers Could Look To Add 2024 World Series Champion Reportedly On Trade Block
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen was one of the best in Major League Baseball last season, but their loss of Devin Williams might set the club back slightly.
Despite missing over half of the 2024 campaign, Williams was a crucial piece of Milwaukee's bullpen. Thankfully, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly exploring a trade of a right-hander that could strengthen the Brewers pitching staff, and for a low price.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, who need to clear space on their 40-man roster for their new and pending additions, are shopping some of their surplus to teams, including veteran Ryan Brasier, who is owed $4.5 million this year," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday morning.
Brasier had a 3.54 ERA with a 25-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .218 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 28 innings across 29 games last season.
The 37-year-old fits the mold of a Brewer, someone who could provide excellent talent and at a low cost -- which has historically been Milwaukee's aim when scouring the trade or free agent market.
Due to Brasier's age and the Dodgers' alleged desire to move him, the return package likely wouldn't be hefty or detrimental to Milwaukee's roster. If the Brewers do need to give up a prospect, any notable names such as Cooper Pratt, Jacob Misiorowski or Jesus Made will be far from aforementioned discussions. The return would be someone outside of the 40-man roster -- likely a Double-A prospect or lower.
