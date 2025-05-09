Brewers Could Make Move For Phillies' Rumored All-Star Trade Chip
The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 season has been a nightmare from a starting pitcher standpoint, with injuries gutting their rotation before Opening Day (and since).
Milwaukee needs to bolster its rotation with a pivotal trade, and surprisingly, the Philadelphia Phillies could be the team on the other end of the deal.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller indicated that Philly might be open to moving their 29-year-old All-Star left-hander.
“If top prospect Andrew Painter is ready for the big league rotation by the end of July—doubtful, but plausible—the Phillies could look to trade (Ranger) Suárez to address their bullpen, third base or center field issues, whichever is most pressing at the time,” Miller wrote.
Should the Brewers go after Suárez or stay away from him due to injury concerns?
Back issues marred the second half of 2024 for Suárez, and he didn’t debut this season until last Sunday, allowing seven runs in less than four innings of work (yikes).
Even so, Suárez is still recovering, and he was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball during the first half of 2024.
If he can get back to his usual self (or close), Suárez could provide the Brew Crew some stability, easing the burden on their battered staff.
The Brewers could offer prospects like Mike Boeve or a package including outfielder Garrett Mitchell to address Philly’s center field woes.
Suárez’s ground-ball tendencies (53.4% since 2022) align perfectly with Milwaukee’s strong infield defense, making him an ideal fit. While his injury history raises flags, his upside could be a huge boost for the Brewers.
