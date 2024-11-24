Brewers Could Potentially Target Recently Non-Tendered Nationals Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few questions to answer this offseason. They ran away with the National League Central title, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, but now the offseason looms.
Closer Devin Williams recently had his club option declined, and he is now a potential trade candidate. Even if he is traded though, the Brewers will look to contend, and if he's shipped out, they'll likely target another reliever or two.
Perhaps they could take a flyer on recently non-tendered reliever Kyle Finnegan, who saved 38 games for the Washington Nationals in 2024.
"With 38 saves and an All-Star selection to his credit in 2024, Finnegan was far from an obvious non-tender candidate. However, he had a 5.79 ERA and served up a .337 opponents' batting average in 24 appearances after the All-Star break, and that downturn in effectiveness made his steep price tag difficult to swallow," Joel Reuter wrote.
"Despite the ineffective second half, Finnegan still has 88 saves over the past four seasons, and that type of late-inning experience will generate interest. The 33-year-old should at least be able to find work in a setup role, though he could be a nice buy-low target for small market teams looking for a bullpen upgrade and a potential deadline trade chip."
Finnegan finished 2024 with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 0.9 WAR and averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He could be a buy-low candidate for a team like the Brewers as they try to retain their perch atop the NL Central.
