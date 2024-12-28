Brewers Could Pursue $10.5 Million All-Star Closer To Replace Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. After winning 93 games and running away with the National League Central, Milwaukee watched shortstop Willy Adames sign with the San Francisco Giants and later traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
While they have internal options to replace Adames at the shortstop position, they will need to find a new closer if they want to repeat as NL Central champions in 2025. One option that is available is right-hander Kirby Yates, who had a strong year with he Texas Rangers.
The Athletic lists him as one of the top remaining free agents.
"In his 30s, he’s been a closer and two-time All-Star, and at 37, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Pushed into ninth-inning duty after José Leclerc struggled out of the gate, Yates finished with 33 saves and a career-best 1.17 ERA with the Rangers. He was an All-Star and finished behind only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase in Win Probability Added.
Walks come with the territory, but so do strikeouts as Yates generates plenty of swing and miss without extreme velocity. He turns 38 in March, so there will be some age concern, but when healthy, Yates has been a reliable late-inning arm with plenty of ninth-inning experience."
Yates brings valuable veteran experience to a bullpen, and he is somebody that can be trusted to shut the door in the ninth inning. Milwaukee would be wise to potentially take a look at him as they try to remain competitive.
