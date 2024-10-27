Brewers Could Pursue Cardinals Reliever If All-Star Closer Is Traded
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to build off of their success in 2024 with more wins in 2025. They ran away with the National League Central, winning 93 games and burying the rest of the division.
However, they were knocked out in the Wild Card round by the New York Mets. Now, they may lose some pieces in the offseason, such as shortstop Willy Adames and closer Devin Williams.
Williams is on an expiring contract, similar to Corbin Burnes earlier this season. If Milwaukee trades him, they'll need to bolster the 'pen.
Right-hander Andrew Kittredge is available. Perhaps the Brewers could target him this winter.
Kittredge spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. The 34-year-old right-hander appeared in 74 games, going 5-5 and posting a 2.80 ERA.
He can be used in high-leverage spots and also brings swing-and-miss capability, making him a valuable commodity for any bullpen. He isn't the closer type, but he can still be trusted late in games, which is something the Brewers are going to need if they decide to trade Williams away.
The veteran right-hander's market value is listed at $5.5 million per year on Spotrac, and he is expected to receive a one-year deal this winter. He shouldn't be too expensive for the Brewers, who need bullpen help.
Getting a high-leverage reliever at an affordable price would be most beneficial for Milwaukee. He is right within their preferred price range.
We'll see if the Brewers come calling.
