Brewers Could Pursue Former Cy Young Candidate To Boost 2025 Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers season ended in heartbreak with their 4-2 loss in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets.
Now, they'll turn their focus to the offseason, where they will have a few holes to fill, particularly with their starting rotation. Even with Brandon Woodruff returning, Frankie Montas is likely gone.
To replace him, Milwaukee could potentially take a chance on a former Cy Young candidate, who struggled this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Walker Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in what proved to be an injury-plagued season, but Milwaukee could potentially take a look at him.
Buehler was once an elite starting pitcher and was in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award back in 2021. But injuries derailed him. He had Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the 2023 season and some of 2024.
But the 30-year-old still has some upside. Because of his struggles, he likely will not be too expensive, and that should put him right in the Brewers preferred price range. They could potentially sign him to a one-year deal and even throw in an option for 2026.
Buehler struggled in his start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, allowing six runs over five innings of work. But his experience could prove to be valuable for the Brewers, who have a younger clubhouse.
The right-hander could prove to be a solid veteran voice. We'll see if Milwaukee takes a chance on him.
