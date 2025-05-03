Brewers Could Pursue Former Dodgers $39 Million Lefty On Trade Market
Can the Milwaukee Brewers find a way to capitalize on the Los Angeles Angels’ losing season?
Milwaukee has a chance to compete with the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central crown if the Brewers have a successful trade deadline.
One area Milwaukee should address is starting pitching depth, and perhaps the Brew Crew could acquire an arm from the Angels, who are looking like sellers so far.
Los Angeles entered Saturday with a 12-19 record, last place in the American League West. While a turnaround is not impossible, the Angels will have a difficult time staying afloat with the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and even the Houston Astros.
Los Angeles’ bleak playoff outlook is what had MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger saying the Angels will look to trade at least one of their valuable pitchers before July’s deadline.
“Tyler Anderson is gonna get moved … at some point,” Amsinger said on Wednesday during MLB Tonight.
Anderson is a likely trade chip not only because the Angeles are losing but because his three-year, $39 million deal expires at the end of the season (per Spotrac).
The former No. 20 overall pick is 2-0 this season for Los Angeles with a 2.67 ERA and 27 strikeouts in six appearances (33 2/3 innings pitched).
Should Milwaukee pursue Anderson? There isn’t a good reason not to, especially considering Anderson would be a rental that the Brewers don’t have to retain past this season if they don’t want to.
Anderson, 35, is a two-time All-Star who has spent the majority of his Major League Baseball career in the NL. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies and played three years there (2016-2019) and has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants (2020), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021), Seattle Mariners (2021), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022).
