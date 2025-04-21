Brewers Could Pursue Royals Left-Hander On Trade Market This Summer
The Kansas City Royals might be emerging as a helpful trade partner for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kansas City entered the 2025 season as a hopeful contender, but hope is fading at the moment. The Royals have lost eight of 10 and held a 9-14 record entering Monday, 4.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central division. Yes, it is still super early, but Kansas City’s struggles are worth monitoring.
If the Royals become sellers, that doesn’t mean guys like Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, or Michael Wacha would become available. All three of those starting pitchers have multiple years of team control remaining, and Kansas City knows that trading any of them would be drastic.
Royals breakout starter Kris Bubic, however, might hit the market. The 27-year-old has hit his stride in 2025, beginning the season 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA through 24 innings pitched for Kansas City.
According to Spotrac, Bubic is set to become a free agent in 2027 after an arbitration year in 2026. The southpaw is making $3 million this season and might be a nice arm for the Brewers to pick up before the deadline given their slew of injuries in the rotation.
Milwaukee still doesn’t know what it’ll get from Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale once these guys return to action. The Brewers have reason to stick their nose out into the trade market and inquire about a pitcher like Bubic.
Kansas City hasn’t given any indication that it’s willing to move Bubic, but if the Royals keep dropping games and subsequently lose pace in the division, Bubic would be by far their most likely starter to become a trade chip.
It’s something the Brewers should keep an eye on.
More MLB: Former Brewers Ace With 'Control Issues' Given Poor Grade: 'Fading Dominance'