Brewers Could Reunite With $34 Million Man Surprisingly Listed As Trade Chip
A former Milwaukee Brewers right-hander who pitched for the team in 2024 could soon be on the move once again.
The Brewers look a lot different than they did last year, personnel-wise. Willy Adames and Devin Williams have been the most talked-about departures (both are struggling), but another guy no longer wearing a Milwaukee uniform is Frankie Montas.
The Brewers acquired Montas from the Cincinnati Reds last July, and he ended up going 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 70 strikeouts for the Crew in 11 starts.
Then, last November, Montas declined his player option for 2025, became a free agent, and signed with the New York Mets for two years, $34 million.
The Mets might surprisingly already be interested in cutting ties with Montas, however, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller on Tuesday.
Miller noted that injuries to Montas and Sean Manaea have made the Mets realize that they have a much deeper staff than originally thought, making Montas possibly expendable.
“When (the Mets) lost Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to injuries in quick succession early in spring training, it looked like their season might fall apart at the seams,” Miller wrote.
“Instead, the likes of David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill have stepped up in a massive way. New York's starting rotation has MLB's lowest ERA to date.”
“The Mets might try to move Montas … if Peterson or Megill stays hot.”
Miller admitted that Montas’s large contract might make trading him tough.
Could the Brewers think about a reunion? They’re probably not looking to take on $17 million this year and again next year if Montas opts in.
Still, Milwaukee has injury concerns of its own in the rotation and might be looking to add another starting pitcher before the deadline. A reunion with Montas is far from impossible.
