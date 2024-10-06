Brewers Could Reunite With Former Slugger To Fill First Base Void For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers fell short in the National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets. They came to within two outs of advancing to the NLDS before Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference.
Now, the Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason. They ran away with the NL Central, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, who tied for second place.
Slugger Rhys Hoskins can opt out of his deal with the Brewers and return to free agency. To replace him, Milwaukee could potentially look into Minnesota Twins slugger Carlos Santana.
Santana had a strong season with the Twins in 2024. His .238 batting average leaves a little to be desired, but he did hit 23 home runs, knock in 71 runs, and post a .748 OPS this past season.
What also makes Santana an attractive option is that he is a switch hitter and possesses power from both sides of the plate. This could make him the ideal replacement for Hoskins in the event that the latter opts out and walks in free agency.
Santana is also a well-traveled veteran who has been around since 2010. He has bounced around between the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Twins, and even the Brewers.
The 38-year-old slugger spent the back half of the 2023 season in Milwaukee and helped guide them to an NL Central title. If he were to sign in Milwaukee, he would be returning to familiar territory.
We'll see if the Brewers decide to try and reunite with him.
