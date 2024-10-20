Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Sign Projected $60 Million Starter To Boost Rotation

The Brewers could add a key starter to their mix.

Curt Bishop

Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central this season, winning 93 games. They were eliminated swiftly however, as they lost the Wild Card Series to the New York Mets.

Beyond Freddy Peralta, their starting rotation left a little bit to be desired. They are fortunate to have right-hander Brandon Woodruff coming back next season, but they could potentially use another arm in their rotation.

Right-hander Michael Wacha is likely to enter free agency again. He does have a $16 million player option, but he is expected to decline it.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti predicts that he'll be worth three years and $60 million. Perhaps the Brewers could take a chance on the right-hander.

Wacha went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 29 starts this season with the Kansas City Royals. He could significantly boost the Brewers rotation.

He spent several seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, so he is familiar with the NL Central. But the Brewers could still use an extra arm with Corbin Burnes gone.

Wacha won't come cheap, but he'll come at a significantly more affordable price than somebody like Burnes, Blake Snell, or Max Fried. He can eat innings and profile as a middle-to-upper rotation arm when he's right.

The right-hander will turn 34 years old next season. He's more of a ground ball pitcher than a strikeout pitcher, but he's still effective and Milwaukee's rotation could use somebody like him.

This is a move that could help them solidify themselves as the best team in the NL Central.

