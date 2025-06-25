Brewers Could Snag 'Big-Game Pitcher' From Diamondbacks Via Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers might decide to make a splash before the trade deadline.
After a wishy-washy start to 2025, the Brewers have once again emerged as playoff contenders (manager Pat Murphy always works his magic).
If Milwaukee wants to add before July 31, starting pitching would be an obvious area of need.
One arm from the National League floating in trade rumors could be the perfect fit to elevate Milwaukee in a rental situation, but will he ultimately be available?
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale touched on the possible target on Wednesday.
“(Arizona Diamondbcks' Zac) Gallen likely will depart in free agency after this season, which is why the Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal, knowing they would (need) to replace him," Nightengale wrote.
"While Gallen has struggled this year with a 5-8 record and 5.60 ERA, he’s a big-game pitcher who thrives against top teams. Gallen ... is 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA ... striking out 27 batters in 19 2/3 innings in three starts against the Mets and Yankees this season.”
Despite Gallen’s uneven 2025 campaign, he has an undeniable track record as a frontline starter, and it wouldn't be a shock if he regained form later in the season.
Could the Brewers benefit from that rebound?
Pairing Gallen with Freddy Peralta could create a formidable one-two punch in the rotation, and with Jacob Misiorowski quickly emerging, Milwaukee might suddenly be on the verge of a dynamic postseason rotation.
For the Diamondbacks, trading Gallen makes sense as they prepare for his potential free-agent departure, as noted by Nightengale.
This deal wouldn't be a guaranteed win for the Brewers, but given Gallen's expiring status, why not take a gamble and signal to the fanbase that you're going all-in on a playoff push?
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade