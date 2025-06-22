Brewers Could Steal Projected $70.7 Million Star From Astros Via Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers' front office should be focused on adding starting pitching.
Whether it's before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline or in free agency (or both), Milwaukee's rotation needs reinforcements.
FanSided’s Drew Koch recently highlighted a prime free agent target for the Boston Red Sox, but there's no reason that the Brewers shouldn't swoop in and get involved.
“If Boston is looking for a fellow ace to pair alongside Garrett Crochet, they're not going to find one much better than (Houston Astros') Framber Valdez," Koch wrote.
"All of the Houston Astros' attempts to re-sign the southpaw have failed, and he'll be looking to cash in this offseason. The price tag might be a bit high, but Valdez is one of the most consistent starters slated to hit free agency this winter.”
Valdez, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, entered Sunday boasting an 8-4 record in 2025 with a sparkling 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts across 96 innings in 15 starts.
Currently on an expiring one-year, $18 million deal with Houston, Valdez’s market value is projected by Spotrac at $23.6 million annually, potentially commanding a three-year, $70.7 million contract.
For Milwaukee, signing Valdez would address a critical need. The Brewers’ rotation, led by Freddy Peralta, has been solid but lacks another dominant presence beyond Peralta.
While the financial commitment may stretch the Brewers’ typically conservative budget, Valdez’s history of durability makes the investment worthwhile.
