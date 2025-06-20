Brewers Could Surprisingly Land Former Cardinals Cy Young Via Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 season has been a rollercoaster, with their pitching staff hit hard by injuries.
Key starters have spent time on the injured list, leaving the rotation thin and overtaxed.
Despite a resilient lineup and a scrappy bullpen, the Brewers are desperate for a frontline arm to solidify their playoff aspirations.
Enter the trade market, where a former Cy Young winner could be the answer to locking down a postseason berth.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently highlighted a potential trade target, suggesting the Baltimore Orioles could pursue Miami Marlins’ star pitcher Sandy Alcantara. But if the Orioles can, why can't the Brewers?
“The Orioles desperately need an ace and Alcantara, if he continues to pitch well, could be a great fit — plus he’s under team control through 2027," Bowden wrote on Friday.
Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, has shown signs of improvement recently in his return from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. While his 6.88 ERA and 1.47 WHIP reflect a rocky recovery, his improving stuff and command could gain attention from teams like Baltimore.
But why should the Orioles have all the fun? The Brewers are just as well-positioned to enter the sweepstakes for Alcántara.
Milwaukee’s prospect pool could provide an enticing package for Miami to mull over the centerpiece of a deal.
For the Brewers, pairing Alcántara with a healthy Freddy Peralta could create a formidable 1-2 punch.
Miami’s asking price will be steep, as Bowden’s proposal for Baltimore—a package including a top prospect, a young pitcher, and an outfield bat—indicates.
Yet, Milwaukee’s front office, led by Matt Arnold, has the assets and creativity to craft a compelling offer.
