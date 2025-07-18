Brewers Could Swoop In, Snag All-Star Slugger Linked To Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers still have ample opportunity to make a big move before the trade deadline.
If the Brewers are going to add at all, it makes sense for them to go get an impact bat. Ryan O’Hearn is a name that has been floated recently. Another guy to keep an eye on in trade buzz is Atlanta Braves three-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter talked about Ozuna as a target of the San Diego Padres, but there’s no reason why the Brewers couldn’t also get involved, especially with Ozuna on an expiring deal.
“The Braves might not opt to sell aggressively, but moving Ozuna makes perfect sense in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal,” Reuter wrote. “His lack of defensive value limits his list of potential landing spots, but in a thin market for bats, he is one of the few capable of making an impact with a 115 OPS+ and 13 home runs in 389 plate appearances. Best Landing Spot: San Diego Padres. The Padres have been using Trenton Brooks as their primary designated hitter for the past month, and he is hitting .167/.189/.306 for a 35 OPS+ with 13 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances.”
Entering the second half, Ozuna was batting .239 with an OPS of .762 to go along with 13 home runs and 42 RBI.
Should the Brewers pursue Ozuna, or are they better off holding and sticking with the lineup that has won seven games in a row?
