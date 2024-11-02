Brewers Could Take Chance On Cardinals Veteran To Add To Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason after losing the National League Wild Card Series to the New York Mets. Willy Adames is a free agent and so is Wade Miley after the team declined their mutual option with him.
One question has already been answered, as Rhys Hoskins chose to exercise his player option. But the rotation could use an extra arm, even with Brandon Woodruff expected back next season.
Woodruff and Freddy Peralta should form a strong one-two punch, but another veteran wouldn't hurt.
Perhaps Milwaukee takes a look at Kyle Gibson, whose club option was just declined by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gibson was one of St. Louis' most consistent pitchers this season. He made 30 starts and went 8-8, posting a 4.24 ERA. He had signed a one-year, $12 million deal with St. Louis last offseason.
He's more of a ground ball pitcher, but he was able to eat innings for the Cardinals and keep them in games. He would bring that to Milwaukee, as well as some valuable veteran leadership.
The 37-year-old right-hander logged 169 2/3 innings for St. Louis and struck out 151 batters while posting a 1.35 WHIP.
The Brewers will likely be the favorites to win the NL Central next year, but they could benefit from having Gibson around. Spotrac values him at $13.4 million per year, and he'll likely be a strong candidate to sign a one-year deal in that range.
That shouldn't be too expensive for the Brewers, even as a small-market team.
