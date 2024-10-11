Brewers Could Take Chance On Guardians' $150 Million Hurler, Former Cy Young Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers have an opportunity to land a premier starting pitcher at a low cost this winter.
The Brewers front office should be poised to make a splash in this year's free agent class, and bolstering the club's rotation should be a top priority. Fortunately, a Cleveland Guardians right-hander's price may be lower than anticipated, putting Milwaukee in contention.
"(Shane) Bieber looked unhittable in his first two starts of 2024, but then Tommy John surgery blindsided him," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Thursday morning. "The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner should be back midway through 2025, so look for him to get a two-year deal with some kind of option."
Bieber had a 3.80 ERA with a 107-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .253 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP in 128 innings across 21 games last season.
Spotrac predicts the 29-year-old will land a six-year $147 million deal, an average annual value of $24 million. However, his market may not be as large as expected.
With Bieber's injury history and velocity decline over the years, clubs across the league could be weary of offering him a long-term, high-value deal -- which is where the Brewers come in.
Milwaukee should take a chance on the righty hoping he can return to his old self at a discounted price, getting his career back on track and aiding the team in their quest for a World Series title.
If his price is right, the Brewers should absolutely send him an offer.
