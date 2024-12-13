Brewers Could Target Ex-Red Sox Star Following Devin Williams Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have to fill the absence of right-hander Devin Williams in the bullpen, and should look to sign a veteran hurler coming off a stint with the Boston Red Sox.
The Brewers wisely sent Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for much-needed starting pitching help and a young infield prospect, Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin respectively.
Milwaukee could bank on their existing bullpen, which had success without Williams for over half of the 2024 campaign, or look externally for an additional piece.
Although the free agent pool is diminishing fast, Kenley Jansen is still available and could be an impact player in the Brewers bullpen.
Jansen had a 3.29 ERA with a 62-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .196 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 54 2/3 innings across 54 games last season.
Spotrac predicts the righty will ink a deal around $14.7 million annually, though at 37 years old he could sign for less.
Signing Jansen to a one-year deal could be beneficial to both parties, as Milwaukee wouldn't take on any long-term risk and the 37-year-old would be coming into an organization that has found success over the past several seasons.
It's unclear if general manager Matt Arnold is scouring the market for closers or planning to keep things in house next year, but Jansen would be a great addition to the bullpen.
