Brewers Could Target Recently Non-Tendered Blue Jays Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason. The team won the National League Central division by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, but lost the Wild Card Series to the New York Mets.
Now, there is uncertainty surrounding closer Devin Williams, whose club option was declined. He is now a potential trade candidate as he enters the final year of his deal with the Brewers.
If he is traded, there are options the Brewers can pursue to replace him, as they will be trying to contend in 2025. Perhaps they could take a look at Jordan Romano, who was recently non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Romano was one of the best relievers in baseball during his three-year peak in Toronto, posting a 2.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 with 95 saves in 184 appearances. The 31-year-old's arbitration figure was too high for an injury returnee, but he will be one of the more attractive reclamation projects on the market with Kirby Yates-type upside heading into 2025," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote.
Romano had a difficult 2024 season. He appeared in only 15 games, recording eight saves and posting a 6.59 ERA. He also had a 1.46 WHIP and a -0.3 WAR.
Injuries certainly played a role in his decline, but the Brewers might be wise to take a flyer on him as they try to remain competitive in 2025. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like.
