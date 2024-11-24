Brewers Could Target Recently Non-Tendered Orioles Reliever To Bolster 'Pen
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central in 2024, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
However, they have some questions to answer. Devin Williams had his club option declined and as such is now a trade candidate. The Brewers should be able to get a solid haul for him, but they might need to dive into the free agent market for some bullpen help.
The Baltimore Orioles recently non-tendered right-hander Jacob Webb. With him now available, the Brewers could potentially take a look at signing him to bolster their bullpen.
"This one was a bit of a surprise at surface level, though Webb did miss nearly two months during the second half of the season with elbow inflammation. He returned down the stretch and made one appearance in the postseason, but perhaps there are some lingering concerns over his health," Joel Reuter wrote.
"Webb, 31, is good enough to potentially secure a MLB deal now that he is on the open market. At the very least, there should be a long line of teams willing to offer up a minor league deal and an invite to spring training with a good chance he breaks camp in a big-league bullpen in 2025."
Despite his injury struggles, Webb posted a 3.02 ERA and he could be good as a middle-to-back-end bullpen piece if signed, even if he is only signed to a minor-league deal.
We'll see if he ends up on the Brewers radar.
