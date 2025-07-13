Brewers Could Target Recently Released Yankees Veteran To Boost Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers have been performing well as of late. They are riding a six-game winning streak and are now just one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
They will likely be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, which takes place on July 31. They could use a little bit of help offensively. However, there is a way that they could potentially add a bat without making a trade and giving up pieces.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, there are several teams that are showing interest in veteran infielder D.J. LeMahieu. The former All-Star was recently released by the New York Yankees following a dreadful start to the 2025 season.
However, with the Brewers in need of a bat, they might be wise to potentially target LeMahieu in an effort to bolster their starting lineup.
The 37-year-old was hitting .266/.338/.336 with two home runs, 12 RBI and a .674 OPS this season with the Yankees. Injuries limited him to just 67 games in 2024.
But perhaps a fresh start in a place such as Milwaukee will help him rediscover his stroke as his career winds down. The Brewers could certainly use a bat to bolster their lineup as the deadline nears, but LeMahieu wouldn't cost anything after being released by the Yankees.
The three-time All-Star is a career .289 hitter with 126 home runs and a .759 OPS. He made his Major League debut in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs and has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies.
