Brewers Could Trade For 2024 NL All-Star To Provide Late-Inning Arm
The Milwaukee Brewers should snag another late-inning reliever before July’s trade deadline, but who?
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley will more than likely become available, but the Cards would do everything in their power to trade Helsley outside the division, even with him on an expiring deal.
To find bullpen help, Milwaukee should look elsewhere. Los Angeles Angels’ Kenley Jansen is a name to monitor.
Here’s another: 33-year-old Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals.
Finnegan was mentioned this past week by MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger as one of baseball’s nine most important trade chips.
“Kyle Finnegan has been the only bright spot in the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball,” Amsinger said on Wednesday.
“He was good last year. I think Kyle Finnegan’s got the swing and miss … closers are the gold that every front office wants … he's gonna get moved.”
Finnegan’s on an expiring deal after signing for one year and $6 million with Washington in the offseason.
Finnegan was in plenty of trade rumors last summer, and those rumors should recirculate leading up to this summer's deadline.
The 2024 All-Star held a 2.84 through 13 appearances in 2025 entering Sunday. He’d give the Brewers a much more comfortable feeling about closing games due to some of the less-than-elite showings this year from Trevor Megill and Joel Payamps.
For a rental situation, why wouldn’t Milwaukee call about Finnegan and see what it would take to get him?
