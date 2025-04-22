Brewers Could Trade For 'Hot Commodity' Angels Target Before Cubs Do
A 35-year-old southpaw starting pitcher could be entering the Chicago Cubs’ trade radar, but the Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to swoop in.
Milwaukee, like Chicago, is likely in the market for starting pitching. Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale will return to the mound in due time, but their effectiveness is not guaranteed. If the Brewers want to win their third-straight divisional title, their front office will need to ensure that there is enough firepower in the rotation.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller connected Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson to the Cubs as a trade target, but why shouldn’t the Brewers go after Anderson, too?
“The Los Angeles Angels have been better than anticipated … However, it's still looking quite likely that the Halos will miss the postseason for an 11th consecutive year,” Miller wrote.
“Should they accept that fate two months in advance and embrace a fire sale, Tyler Anderson just might land at the top of the list of rental pitchers on this year's block.”
“An All-Star in each of 2022 and 2024, Anderson has been on point in the early going, allowing just five hits in his last 16.2 innings of work against the Guardians, Astros and Giants. Walks have been an issue (12 free passes to date), which is why his FIP (4.69) is more than double his ERA. Anderson has mostly wriggled his way out of those self-inflicted jams, though, and will be a hot commodity if that continues. … Ideal Landing Spot: Chicago Cubs.”
Anderson has accrued an impressive 2.08 ERA thus far in 2025 through 21 2/3 innings of work. He is making $13 million this year and becomes a free agent at the end of the season.
Should the Brewers prepare an offer for Anderson?
