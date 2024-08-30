Brewers Could Turn To Bitter Rival To Add Offensive Spark Down Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to make some noise this fall.
Milwaukee currently is in first place in the National League Central with an impressive 77-56 record. The Brewers had low expectations heading into the season and certainly have performed well above them.
Now, the hope is that Milwaukee can turn in an impressive performance in the postseason and make a deep run. There could be a lot of movement across Major League Baseball soon as the deadline for players to be placed on waivers and still be playoff-eligible is approaching and will pass on August 31st.
The Brewers could look to the waiver wire to add some more cheap depth and one player who could make some sense is St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham. Pham was placed on waivers on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"After days of contemplation, the St. Louis Cardinals are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, according to team sources," Woo said. "The move comes just ahead of (Major League Baseball's) postseason eligibility deadline of Sept. 1.
"Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis. If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday's deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team."
Milwaukee's outfield depth has been tested with Christian Yelich out. If the Brewers want to add another outfielder, Pham likely will be one of the best on the open market.
