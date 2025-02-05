Brewers Creative Idea To Add One More Free Agent With Upside
We are just days away from Spring Training kicking off now.
It's been a long offseason but it is finally almost over. Pitchers and catchers will start to report to camp for the Milwaukee Brewers in one week on Feb. 12. It's an exciting time to be a Brewers fan and Milwaukee should have another good year ahead of it.
It's felt like a long offseason because of the fact that the Brewers haven't done too much to add to the organization. While this is the case, Milwaukee won 93 games last year and 92 the year before. The Brewers certainly don't need to make any game-changing moves.
Milwaukee's front office has been quiet, but it clearly knows what it is doing. It has been able to build a sustainably winning team even as franchise stars have left, like Corbin Burnes.
The Brewers traded Devin Williams away but seem to have his replacement ready to go in Trevor Megill. Things are looking good for Milwaukee, but it wouldn't hurt to make one more addition. There has been a lot of chatter -- from myself included -- about adding an infielder and how it could make sense.
If the Brewers are going to make one move, though, it could make sense to add one more veteran arm for the bullpen and a guy who should be considered is former All-Star Matt Moore.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked him as the 22nd-best free agent still out there right now. He didn't have a good year in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels. He had a 5.03 ERA in 51 outings. But, he had a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances in 2023 and a 1.95 ERA in 2022. Milwaukee has shown that it can build a fantastic bullpen. Maybe it can fix Moore?
