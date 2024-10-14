Brewers Crowded Outfield Reportedly Could Cause Roster Shake-Up, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have a talented roster, but that could cause headaches as the club navigates the offseason and beyond.
The Brewers notably lost superstar outfielder Christian Yelich midway through the 2024 campaign, and the 32-year-old is hoping to be fully available for the beginning of the 2025 season. Yelich's return will be highly anticipated, but he'll return to a crowded outfield.
"Christian Yelich -- who underwent back surgery in August -- resumed some activity by season’s end, and he is on track to be ready for the start of next season," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Friday.
"Yelich will continue to play the outfield, Murphy suggested, despite a relative roster crunch that includes Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins. The designated hitter spot will help. So could (Sal) Frelick’s ability to play third base -- something Murphy said the Brewers would try again in spring training after a similar project in 2024."
The Brewers likely won't retain shortstop Willy Adames in free agency this winter, and the plan is to move third baseman Joey Ortiz over to fill the middle infield vacancy -- thus opening up the hot corner for either Frelick or possibly an external option.
Barring a notable signing in the offseason, Milwaukee could move a few players around the diamond. Either way, their surplus of outfielders will likely cause a shakeup.
