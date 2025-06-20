Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers-Cubs Game Upstaged By Wild Fan Controversially Climbing Net

Was it a heroic move, or simply reckless?

Colin Keane

During Thursday's matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, one enthusiastic fan stole the show with an unexpected stunt.

In the fifth inning, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick accidentally launched his bat into the protective netting behind home plate while swinging at a pitch.

What followed was a moment that captured the spirit of baseball fandom—and perhaps a touch of recklessness.

A fan, spotting the bat lodged in the netting, didn’t hesitate. With the game paused and the crowd buzzing, he climbed several feet up the net, defying gravity and common sense to retrieve the prized souvenir.

The bold move drew a mix of cheers and gasps from the stands, as well as attention from broadcasters and security.

Video footage of the incident, shared widely on social media, showed the fan skillfully navigating the bat before making his way back to his seat, triumphant.

Security personnel quickly approached the fan after his descent, likely issuing a warning about the stunt’s dangers. While the fan wasn’t ejected, it was a low-key reckless move.

This wasn’t the first time a bat-related moment caused a stir at Wrigley. Frelick’s mishap echoed a 2019 incident when a young fan caught a bat that flew into the stands, earning praise for his quick reflexes. But climbing the netting? That’s a new one for the Wrigley faithful.

The Cubs went on to lose the game, but for many in attendance, the fan’s daring grab was the highlight of the night.

Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Milwaukee Brewers On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

