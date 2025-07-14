Brewers Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Milwaukee Brewers announced three different moves on Sunday.
Milwaukee optioned right-handed pitcher Easton McGree to Triple-A, returning outfielder Blake Perkins and optioned him to Triple-A, and designated outfielder Drew Avans for assignment to make room on the roster, per the team.
McGee has bounced around between the big leagues and the minors this season and so it's not shocking to see him bounce around. Perkins is working his way back up to the big leagues after dealing with injuries.
Avans has appeared in eight games overall this season in the big leagues. He played seven games with the Athletics and one game with the Brewers in the majors. Now, teams will have the chance claim him off of waivers. If he goes unclaimed, then the 29-year-old either will return to the minors or could head to free agency.
Milwaukee has been active and there surely will be more roster moves on the way. The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just 17 days away now and will pass on July 31st the Brewers are having one of their best first halfs in recent memory. Milwaukee should be looking to add and the next time there's a roster shuffle there surely could be more high-powered names involved. We'll see what happens, but the Brewers are going to be very busy in the coming weeks. This is just a start. Plus, it's positive to see Perkins returned from his rehab assignment as well.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Eyeing Jacob Misiorowski Blockbuster Deal