Brewers Cutting Ties With Spring Training Hero
The Milwaukee Brewers made a tough decision on Friday afternoon.
Milwaukee made the decision to give Vinny Capra a big league roster spot after he was one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball in Spring Training. He had a great run but it unfortunately didn't carry over into the 2025 season.
Capra appeared in 24 games with the Brewers and was slashing .074/.121/.130 with one homer and four RBIs. There has been some buzz recently with some saying the team should move on from him. The team made that decision on Friday as they designated him for assignment, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers have cut loose Vinny Capra. He was 4-for-54 in the regular season after a 1.087 OPS in Spring Training," McCalvy said. "Today’s moves: LHP Bryan Hudson and INF Andruw Monasterio recalled from Triple-A Nashville. INF Vinny Capra designated for assignment."
It's unfortunate, but it is a business. Capra wasn't producing offensively and now it's unclear what the next step will be for him. Over the next week, he can traded or placed on outright or unconditional release waivers. If a team were to claim him, he would then immediately be placed on their 40-man roster. If he doesn't get claimed, then the Brewers could outright him down to the minor leagues. Players with more than three years of service time can reject an outright assignment, but Capra hasn't reached that threshold. The most likely option is that he won't get claimed and then will be sent to the minors.
