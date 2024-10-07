Brewers Deal Closer Devin Williams To Dodgers In Latest Trade Hypothetical
The Milwaukee Brewers are facing the same dilemma as they did last offseason with impending free agent right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Right-hander Devin Williams is under team control through 2025, and the club may consider dealing him for a high-value return. One insider suggested that the Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested in landing the star closer in a deal that could come to fruition.
"The two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year can become a free agent after the 2025 season, and if the Brewers don't expect to re-sign him, they'll have to consider trading him -- just as they did with Corbin Burnes this past spring," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning.
"Los Angeles will surely try to improve its starting rotation this winter, and some of that will come internally with arms like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin returning from injuries. Still, it's unlikely the starting rotation will be the strength of the Dodgers next season, and one of the ways you can mask that is with an elite bullpen."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
If the Brew Crew and Dodgers do become trade partners, Milwaukee could target any number of prospects -- but should have starting pitching as a priority.
The Brewers did this exact move in February and received third baseman Joey Ortiz and left-hander DL Hall from the Baltimore Orioles -- two players that made their presence known in the 2024 campaign.
