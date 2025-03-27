Brewers' Decision Hints At Possible Brandon Woodruff Timeline
The Milwaukee Brewers revealed their official 26-man big league roster on Thursday ahead of Opening Day and one thing that certainly stood out was the fact that the club put Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day Injured List rather than the 60-day Injured List.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy noted that the fact that Woodruff wasn't placed on the 60-day injured list could be a sign that the team thinks they will get him back before the end of May.
"The Brewers DFA’d Brewer Hicklen to make room for Jake Bauers on the 40-man roster," McCalvy said. "Notable: Brandon Woodruff opens the season on the 15-day IL, not the 60. Means the Brewers believe they can get him back before the last week of May."
Now this is a positive update. He hasn't suffered a setback by any means. He's been working his way back after missing the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season. He looked good throughout Spring Training, but there's more work to do.
If he were to have been placed on the 60-day Injured List on Thursday, the earliest he would've been able to return is the end of May. But a 15-day IL stint instead at least opens the door for a possible return in April or early May.
The Brewers need him back in the rotation and they should be able to compete once again in 2025. Woodruff's return will help and luckily we could see him back soon.
