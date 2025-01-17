Brewers DFA 28-Year-Old To Make Room For Ex-Tigers, Rays Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty active over the last few days.
Milwaukee added a veteran piece on a minor league deal on Thursday by signing 31-year-old catcher Jorge Alfaro. The Brewers didn't stop there and made yet another move on Friday. Milwaukee reportedly signed 26-year-old hurler Elvin Rodriguez, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Brewers have signed RHP Elvin Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a 2026 club option," Feinsand said. "Milwaukee has also DFA’d JB Bukauskas."
Rodriguez is just 26 years old and has only made eight appearances at the big league level. He made seven appearances with the Detroit Tigers in 2022 and one appearance with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. In 2022, he had a 10.62 in the seven appearances and didn't allow a run in his appearance with the Rays in 2023.
Bukauskas is 28 years old and appeared in six games at the big league level with the Brewers in 2024. Over that stretch, he allowed just one earned run across six innings pitched. He spent parts of three seasons at the big league level with the Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rodriguez is an interesting player to watch out for. He spent the 2024 season with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball and had a 1.74 ERA in 49 appearances. Hopefully, he can carry that level of performance over to the Brewers in 2025. He may not be a big-name player, but this is a solid move.
More MLB: Brewers Taking Chance On 31-Year-Old Ex-Red Sox, Phillies Catcher