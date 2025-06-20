Brewers Dream Trade Acquisition Is Diamondbacks Slugger
If the Milwaukee Brewers end up adding a piece ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, it certainly would make sense to add some power to the middle of the lineup.
Milwaukee's rotation has been strong. It wouldn't hurt to add bullpen arms, but that's always the case. The offense has been inconsistent at times and is missing a bopper in the middle of the lineup. That has been the biggest loss felt with Willy Adames leaving last offseason in free agency.
JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talked about different options for the Brewers and one guy he brought up that was interesting was Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Suárez.
"MLB.com put together an ample list of possible names available at the deadline, mostly standout players on underperforming teams," Radcliffe said. "The Brewers have struggled on the left side of the infield this year, making Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez one of the more compelling names to follow, as well as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada and Colorado's Ryan McMahon."
If the Brewers could land someone like him, that would be the exact type of move Milwaukee needs. He has 22 homers and 62 RBIs on the season so far in 74 games. Adding that type of production to the infield would give the Brewers the power boost they desperately need. The deadline isn't going to be here for oner a month. This would be the exact type of move to take Milwaukee over the top.
