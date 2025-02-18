Brewers Dubbed 'Best Fit' For 2023 World Series Champion Surprisingly Still On Market
The Milwaukee Brewers could make a last-minute addition to their rotation before the 2025 campaign begins.
Surprisingly, there are a handful of talented players who have yet to ink a deal for the upcoming season. Milwaukee was named a 'best fit' for a hurler who could eat innings for the Brewers -- and the club may need a player of his caliber to replicate the success the club found in 2024.
2023 World Series Champion left-hander Andrew Heaney will certainly be on a major league roster by Opening Day, and there's a chance he lands with the Brew Crew.
"Things could still get worse, for in Milwaukee's projected rotation are Nestor Cortes and Aaron Ashby," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday morning. "The former had shoulder issues in 2023 and an elbow issue in 2024. The latter missed all of 2023 after shoulder surgery."
"If nothing else, Andrew Heaney would be an insurance policy. He's pitched 307 1/3 innings over the last two seasons, not landing on the injured list even once."
Heaney had a 4.28 ERA with a 159-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 160 innings across 32 games last season.
The southpaw could cement himself as a stable in the Brewers rotation, and possibly at a low cost on a one-year "prove-it" deal.
Signing the 33-year-old would be a low-risk, high-reward move as Milwaukee could keep him rostered throughout the season or ship him out before the trade deadline if things don't pan out.
Overall, both Heaney and the Brewers would mutually benefit from taking a chance on one another as Milwaukee boasts a young and talented roster with the potential to make a deep postseason run.
