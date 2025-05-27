Brewers 'Early MVP' Has Become Pretty Clear
The Milwaukee Brewers took down the Boston Red Sox on Monday and now are just one game below .500.
Milwaukee has a 27-28 record and is in third place in the National League Central. The Brewers have been inconsistent to kick off the season, but there are reasons for optimism. One guy who has given the Brewers a lot to be excited about is first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
He had solid power numbers last year with 26 homers and 82 RBIs, but he had some rust after missing the 2023 season. Hoskins picked up his option for the 2025 season and is slashing .287/.387/.467 with seven homers and 29 RBIs through 52 games played.
Last year, Hoskins finished the season with -0.2 wins above replacement. He's already at 1.1 wins above replacement this season. He has been so good that The Athletic's Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr., and Andy McCullough called him Milwaukee's "Early MVP."
"Early MVP: Rhys Hoskins," Flores said. "At 32 years old, Hoskins is in line for his best season yet. Through 52 games, he’s slashing (.287/.387/.467) with seven homers and 29 RBIs for a 142 WRC+, good enough for top 30 in all of baseball. There’s a good chance he makes the NL All-Star team for the first time in his career. Chalk it up to an offseason mechanical change or another year removed from a torn ACL, but Hoskins has been everything an offensively starved Brewers team could need and then some."
