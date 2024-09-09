Brewers Elite Top Prospect Could Get Called Up Soon To Help In Playoff Race
The Milwaukee Brewers have surprised some people this season.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season with low expectations but has been able to exceed all of them. The Brewers currently are in first place in the National League Central with an 82-61 record. It would take an epic collapse for the Brewers to not win the division at this point.
There are just a few weeks to go until the regular season ends and Milwaukee should be thinking ahead to the playoffs. The Brewers could make some noise this fall but even they could use reinforcements and because of this, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter mentioned No. 3 prospect Jacob Misiorowski as someone who could get called up.
"With a towering 6'7" frame, a deceptive arm slot, and a lethal fastball-slider combination, Jacob Misiorowski has some of the most overpowering stuff of any pitching prospect in baseball," Reuter said. "His command remains a work-in-progress, evidenced by his 14.7 percent walk rate this year, but with a fastball that regularly bumps triple-digits and a wipeout slider, he has the stuff to get out big league hitters right now.
"The Brewers moved him to the bullpen in early August in what appeared to be preparation for his September role in the big leagues, but he has yet to get the call. There is something to be said for limiting how many chances other teams get to see him, and the Philadelphia Phillies took a similar approach with Orion Kerkering last year as he did not make his MLB debut until Sept. 24 before earning a spot on the playoff roster."
Milwaukee already is in a good spot, but adding Misiorowski to the mix certainly could help.
