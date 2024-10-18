Brewers Encouraged To Trade Away Premier Hurler With 'Great Return Value'
The Milwaukee Brewers will need to make a big decision that will impact the future of the franchise this winter.
The Brewers are not known to be big spenders in free agency, pushing the club to develop homegrown talent and make nifty trades to stay on top. Milwaukee is now facing an all-too-similar situation with a soon-to-be free agent, and the club has been ecouraged to part ways with a top-talent in Major League Baseball.
"As nice as it would be to have (Devin Williams) back in the bullpen in 2025, it could be even nicer to have whatever players he might bring back," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday morning. "To this end, the Brewers could aim to swap him for starting pitching or a bat."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold spoke on the decision-making process, and mentioned that Milwaukee will be "open-minded" regarding a potential trade -- possibly alluding that Williams could be suiting up for another club in 2025.
Milwaukee was in the same spot with right-hander Corbin Burnes last winter and dealt him to the Baltimore Orioles -- making it all the more likely that history repeats itself.
