Brewers Ex-Manager Craig Counsell Reportedly Could Recruit Recently Released Staffer
The Milwaukee Brewers' recent staff shake-up may have paved the way for a hitting coach to join Craig Counsell's Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers notably watched longtime skipper Counsell leave for their division rival Cubs, fueling a longstanding fued between the organizations. After a disappointing first season in Chicago, the manager may hire an old coworker from his time in Milwaukee to change things for 2025.
"As for Ozzie Timmons, the former Cubs player was the Brewers’ hitting coach for the last three seasons. If I had to guess, he probably had a three-year contract and is now exploring his options (given the Brewers’ continued offensive success, getting guys to hit at the big league level)," Bleacher Nation's Brett Taylor wrote Tuesday.
"You never know for sure, as its possible he got the boot for reasons we can’t see on the outside. I just wonder, given the whole Craig Counsell thing, whether there will be a conversation there."
On Monday, the Brew Crew announced that the club was promoting Al LeBoeuf and Eric Theisen from Triple-A Nashville to the majors, and Timmons wouldn't be back next season.
Given Timmons playing history in Chicago, and connection with Counsell, it's logical to think he may also leave Milwaukee for the Cubs in the upcoming months -- but only time will tell.