Brewers Expected To Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Next Month Ahead Of Postseason Push
The Milwaukee Brewers may see one of their top-rated prospects take a huge leap in the next month.
The regular season is beginning to wind down, and the Brewers are in a spot where they can experiment with their roster due to expanded rosters -- giving prospects a chance in the big leagues before the club enters a grueling postseason. A few analysts believe the Brew Crew will give a few innings to a highly touted right-hander in hopes that he can gather some experience at the big league level.
"Many evaluators across the game have long believed (Jacob) Misiorowski could be a huge weapon out of the bullpen, and lo and behold, once the righty debuted with Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 3, he began pitching in shorter stints," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra wrote Thursday morning. "Using his upper-90s fastball, low-90s cutter/slider and mid-80s curveball, Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect has tossed four straight scoreless (and walkless) appearances for the Sounds, totaling 7⅔ innings. With the Crew in the midst of a potentially special season, Misiorowski’s dynamic stuff might be too good to leave in the minors."
Misiorowski has a 3.36 ERA with a 115-to-53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .170 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 88 1/3 innings across 24 games this season between Nashville and the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
The 22-year-old is the No. 3 prospect in Milwaukee's farm system, trailing shortstop Cooper Pratt at No. 2 and catcher Jeferson Quero at No. 1.
Misiorowski could join the Brewers' elite bullpen for the postseason, and possibly see the major league mound any day now -- though they'll likely wait until rosters expand to 28.
More MLB: Brewers Activate Young Outfielder, Demote Top Prospect After Short Stint In Milwaukee