Brewers Expected To Have 'Close Call' With $34 Million Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers have got to be happy with the performance of first baseman Rhys Hoskins so far this season.
Milwaukee signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal ahead of the 2024 campaign after he missed the 2023 season for the Philadelphia Phillies. Hoskins had some rust last year, although he still launched 26 home runs and drove in 82 runs. Hoskins slashed .214/.303/.419 and didn't quite look like himself.
This past offseason, he had an $18 million player option for the 2025 season and there rumors about possible trades. He picked up the option and didn't get dealt, luckily.
Hoskins has completely regained his form and currently is slahsing .297/.402/.483 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 46 games played. He's been great and if he isn't traded there will be a decision to make once again this upcoming offseason.
Milwaukee and Hoskins have an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked him among the top potential free agents and said the mutual option decision will be a "close call."
"No. 20. Rhys Hoskins, 1B/DH, Brewers (mutual option)," Bowden said. "Age: 32. Bats: R Throws: R. OPS+: 138. Career WAR: 12.2. Hoskins has settled in nicely in Milwaukee and it will be a close call for both sides on whether to exercise his $18 million mutual option for 2026. He has slashed .297/.402/.483 (138 OPS+) this season with six homers and 26 RBIs. Hoskins has averaged 34 homers, 99 RBIs and 122 OPS+ per 162 games over his eight-year career."
Will Hoskins return to Milwaukee in 2026? It's too early to know, but he looks like a star right now.
