Brewers Expected To Pick Up Option For Star Hurler After Strong 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers season ended in heartbreaking fashion when closer Devin Williams imploded in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets.
The team will now look ahead to 2025 and try to find ways to improve. They still should be the favorites to win the NL Central, but the offseason will be important.
One question they have to answer centers around ace Freddy Peralta. They hold an $8 million club option for 2025.
However, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly expects that Milwaukee will pick up the option and keep him around for 2025.
"Freddy Peralta has pitched to a 3.79 ERA over parts of seven seasons with the Brewers. He was an All-Star in 2021 and was the ace for the team in 2024 after Corbin Burnes was traded in spring training," Kelly wrote.
"This is the first of two $8 million club options likely to be exercised by the Brewers."
Milwaukee would be smart to pick up Peralta's option. He was their best pitcher this year, and with Brandon Woodruff coming back, the two of them could form a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation and give the team a better chance to win in 2025.
The 28-year-old made 32 starts and won 11 games this season, posting a 3.68 ERA over 173 2/3 innings while striking out 200 batters and posting a 1.21 WHIP.
He's still effective and also quite affordable for the Brewers as they try to bounce back next season.
