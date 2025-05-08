Brewers Expecting 3-Big Name Players To Return Vs. Rays
The Milwaukee Brewers currently are in a three-way tie for second place in the National League Central.
Milwaukee currently has a 19-19 record along with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. The Chicago Cubs are the top team in the division with a 22-16 record. Milwaukee has won three of its last four games and six of its last 10 overall and should get even better as soon as Friday. The Brewers have been beaten up but should get William Contreras, Sal Frelick, and Brice Turang back in the lineup on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Pat Murphy on William Contreras, Sal Frelick and Brice Turang, who were all out of the lineup today. "We fully anticipate full-go on those three guys on Friday," Hogg said.
Contreras is dealing with a painful fracture and missed the team's 9-1 loss on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Frelick has been dealing with a knee injury and has seen action in a few days since May 4th against the Cubs. Turan only missed Wednesday's loss as well as he has dealt with an illness.
The Brewers have an important series in front of them against the Rays. Tampa Bay currently has a 16-20 record so it should be a good opportunity for Milwaukee to gain some ground in the standings. Having these three back should help with that over the next few days.
