Brewers Expert Reveals Return Timeline For Breakout Star
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation obviously has taken a hit so far to begin the season pitching-wise.
Milwaukee's starting rotation has been thin but it finally could get another reinforcement back next week. The Brewers recently acquired Quinn Priester and José Quintana made the jump back to the big leagues after beginning the season in the minors.
It seems like the next reinforcement who could be back is 26-year-old 2024 breakout star Tobias Myers. He finished the 2024 season with a 3.00 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 25 starts. The Brewers haven't had him available for a big league game yet this season, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he could be back as soon as the team's upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants from April 21st-24th.
"Next scheduled steps for Brewers rehabbing starters: (Brandon Woodruff): four innings for Nashville on Thursday, then some 5-inning outings to ensure he keeps bouncing back," McCalvy said. "Myers: 65-70 pitches for Nashville on Friday, then potentially return to the big league rotation at SF next week."
The Brewers have stayed afloat even with all of the hits the team has dealt with. The fact that Myers is on the way back surely will help the team get back on track. Milwaukee has lost three straight games and needs reinforcements and it sounds like Myers could be back in the very near future. Hopefully, all goes well in his next outing on Friday.
